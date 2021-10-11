Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of ACM Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 38.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its stake in ACM Research by 19.2% during the second quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth $766,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $1,832,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of ACMR traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.20. 4,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,707. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 0.73. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $2,987,614.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 over the last 90 days. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

