Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,704,000. Baidu comprises about 3.5% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Newport Asia LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Baidu by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Baidu by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.01. 112,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,339. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.38 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

