Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 638,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,957,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 2.4% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 629,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,347,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $34.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

