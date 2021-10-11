Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $171,000.

TWNK traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.76. 25,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,480. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

