Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $640,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after acquiring an additional 357,012 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $393,115,000 after buying an additional 390,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,279,000 after buying an additional 117,628 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.59. 88,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

