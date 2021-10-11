Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $911,000 Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.8% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 192,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 508.9% during the second quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 1,070,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 894,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 59.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 94,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 111.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 306.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73,154 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,429. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.