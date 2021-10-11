CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 49.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 74,047 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 118,111 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,157,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHPM opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. CHP Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

