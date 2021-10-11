Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 54.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $287,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $87.20 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

