Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,820,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 789,349 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $838,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,001,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $53,077,000 after buying an additional 329,089 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,911,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709,579 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,866,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 12,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

