Citigroup Inc. Acquires 62,723 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 179.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 84.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 76.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 378,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 163,602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 158.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.74. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

