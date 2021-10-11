Citigroup Inc. Buys 45,381 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 1,436.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Astronics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 76,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Astronics by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 148,943 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 178,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

