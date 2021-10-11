Citigroup Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,423,000 after purchasing an additional 199,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The St. Joe by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after buying an additional 43,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The St. Joe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The St. Joe by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The St. Joe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE opened at $43.62 on Monday. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

