Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $4,638,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $10,951,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $1,690,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

MNTV opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,376 shares of company stock worth $1,384,306 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

