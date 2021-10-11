Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 154.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $253.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.54. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

