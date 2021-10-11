Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,016 shares of company stock worth $4,358,258 in the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZUO opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

