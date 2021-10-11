Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,530 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $203.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.56 and a 200-day moving average of $199.91. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $149.68 and a 1-year high of $211.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.648 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

