Citigroup Inc. Sells 87,811 Shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,811 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Independence were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $12,000,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $7,500,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACQRU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

