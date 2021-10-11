Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $87.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.97.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $73.03. 111,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,512,607. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $312,784,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

