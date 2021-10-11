City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,312,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,283 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.75% of City worth $173,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in City by 36.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in City by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in City during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in City by 13.2% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

CHCO stock opened at $79.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75. City Holding has a one year low of $55.34 and a one year high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.65.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Research analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

