Civitas Price Reaches $0.0103 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $85,490.88 and $105.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,287,034 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

