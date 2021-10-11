Clarity Financial LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 802.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,276,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,206,000 after purchasing an additional 60,625 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,654,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,306,000 after acquiring an additional 111,431 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $224,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $142.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,050. The firm has a market cap of $345.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.