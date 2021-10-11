Clarity Financial LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,740,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

