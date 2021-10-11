Clarity Financial LLC Sells 81 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after buying an additional 383,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,424,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in PPG Industries by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG traded up $2.74 on Monday, hitting $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.51. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.52 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.43.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

