Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 138,721 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 55.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 129,905 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,527,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

CLH opened at $106.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.81.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

