Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 67,531 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,531 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Diageo worth $270,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Diageo by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $193.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.95. The stock has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 75.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

