Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 789,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150,725 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.41% of Wix.com worth $229,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com stock opened at $184.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $171.37 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WIX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

