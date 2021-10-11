Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 197,217 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,217 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $246,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $175.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.71.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

