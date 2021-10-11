Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 106,236 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,054,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,236 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $456,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $111.18 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.94. The company has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

