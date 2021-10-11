Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 91,050 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,474,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 91,050 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $341,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $88.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.17 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.