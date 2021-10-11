Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,074. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

