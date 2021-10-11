CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. CNO Financial Group reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,069,000 after buying an additional 81,459 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 81,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,803,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

