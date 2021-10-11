Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 694.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $45,356,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,568. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $72.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 656.79 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

