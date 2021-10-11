Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.