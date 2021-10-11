ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0001 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 76.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $7.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014552 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001176 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004909 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,220,185,451 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

