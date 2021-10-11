Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,867 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

MT opened at $28.93 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

