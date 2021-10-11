Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

VOYA opened at $64.96 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

