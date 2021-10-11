Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 230,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $33.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.