Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,519 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cree during the second quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cree by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cree by 113.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,204 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Cree during the second quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $79.12 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CREE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

