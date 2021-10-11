Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.69% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of EQL opened at $101.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a one year low of $74.87 and a one year high of $104.72.

