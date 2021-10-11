Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 443,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 315,759 shares during the period. JD Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,323,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,863,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 59,184 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $30.95 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32.

