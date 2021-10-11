Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Commvault Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 38,112 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -167.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

