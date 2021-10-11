Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of CODYY opened at $13.80 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

