Comparing Comerica (NYSE:CMA) & CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Comerica and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 37.02% 14.51% 1.27% CF Bankshares 29.21% 24.41% 1.85%

Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Comerica pays out 83.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CF Bankshares pays out 2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comerica and CF Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.09 billion 3.65 $474.00 million $3.27 25.76 CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.05 $29.61 million $4.47 4.47

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Comerica has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Comerica and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 3 5 9 0 2.35 CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comerica presently has a consensus target price of $78.88, indicating a potential downside of 6.36%. Given Comerica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Comerica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comerica beats CF Bankshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. The Retail Bank segment includes small business banking and personal financial services, which consist of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking and brokerage services. The Finance segment comprises corporation’s securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities. The Other category consists of income and expense impact of equity and cash, tax benefits, charges of an unusual or infrequent nature that are not reflective of the n

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

