Comparing Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Cortland Bancorp alerts:

Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cortland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Cortland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

19.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.58 $8.26 million N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million 1.65 $10.85 million N/A N/A

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cortland Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 28.18% 12.02% 1.21% Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Cortland, OH.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.