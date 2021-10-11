Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Sells $548,070.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $182.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $185.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.16.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.