Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $185.50

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $185.50 and last traded at $179.88, with a volume of 276253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.26.

CNXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.16.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,133,220. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $195,221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $9,769,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $2,018,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $923,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

