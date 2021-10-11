Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.93. 9,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

