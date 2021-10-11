Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 5,935 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.97.

C stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.19. 344,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,512,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

