Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 197.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CSX by 104.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.90. 138,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,101,460. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

