Congress Park Capital LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.98. 500,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,496,695. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.95. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

